N.C. State Board of Elections Launches New Website to Serve Voters in Important Election Year

Published Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:19 pm

The State Board of Elections has launched a new and improved website to better inform North Carolinians about their options for registering to vote and casting a ballot in 2020 and beyond.

The website URL remains the same – NCSBE.gov.

“At the State Board, we wanted the best user experience for voters and candidates in North Carolina,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “We believe the new website is a huge leap forward in keeping voters informed about elections.”

The website was designed to be easier to understand and navigate, more mobile friendly, more accessible and more secure than the legacy site.

The website features much more information about voting by mail, including step-by-step instructions on the process. Another important feature is the revamped and redesigned Results & Data section. The State Board has always provided a wide variety of public data, and the new website builds on that tradition. The new section ensures that our data is not only available, but also accessible, transparent, and easily navigable. The new section of the website houses election results, candidate lists, polling place data, voting maps/redistricting information, absentee data, voter history data, and voter registration data.

A third highlight is that the new site is more mobile friendly at a time when the majority of voters look for election information on their smartphones or tablets.

NCSBE.gov is a one-stop shop for North Carolina elections for voters, candidates, media representatives and advocacy groups. Through the website, you can:

Learn more about registering to vote

Check your registration and view your sample ballot (when available)

Learn the three options for voting in North Carolina

Find important election dates and deadlines

Request an absentee ballot (An online portal will be available by September 1)

View election results and a greatly expanded and more user-friendly data section

Search campaign finance reports

Read press releases

The website is on the Digital Commons platform of the N.C. Department of Information Technology, which hosts the websites of many other state agencies.

DIT staff worked alongside the State Board’s Communications Team to create an accessible and functional site that will greatly improve the user experience.

“The team at DIT was instrumental in making this website project a success,” Brinson Bell said. “We appreciate their hard work and willingness to share their time and knowledge to help us each step of the way.”