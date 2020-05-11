Mystery Hill Re-Opening For Weekends Starting this Friday with Phase One Rules

Mystery Hill and our rowdy neighbor, Tomahawk Hill, will be reopening from 9 am to 6 pm only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting May 15th. As part of the Covid 19 Phase One business openings instituted in North Carolina, we will abide by the safe distancing rules, and will have limited, time-slotted tickets. We encourage visitors to buy tickets in advance on our website to avoid wait times outside. All attractions will be operating with some operational changes to help with social distancing and ramped up sanitation procedures. Front Porch Eats will operate for take out only but the onsite picnic areas have been setup for social distancing and will be open.

We are going to extend the expiration date on all current Vortex Pass Memberships to December 31, 2021 and for the rest of May any vortex passes purchased or renewed will get $20 o and will also be valid until December 31, 2021.

Here are just some of the precautions we are taking: