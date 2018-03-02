Mystery Hill Announces North Carolina Resident Days With $2.00 Tickets Through March 23

Published Friday, March 2, 2018 at 12:29 pm

Beginning March 1st 2018 and continuing till March 23rd 2018 Mystery Hill is excited to announce North Carolina Resident days! All residents of North Carolina along with families and guest are invited to visit Mystery Hill for only $2 each throughout March as part of “Dollar Days”

Mystery Hill located between Boone and Blowing Rock on Hwy 321 has been amazing visitors to the North Carolina High Country since 1948. Visitors receive a guided tour of North Carolina’s only known Natural Gravitational Anomaly that includes the Mystery Platform where two guest stand on a perfectly level platform but appear to grow and shrink as they switch sides and the Mystery House where the laws of gravity appear to have been forgotten as things roll up hill and visitors experience a strange pull to the North. After the tour guest are invited to stay and experiment as long as they like before moving on to the Hall of Mystery with a series of Optical Illusions and Hands on activities including The Shadow Wall, the Spooky Spigot, The Flying Mirror, and everyone’s favorite Bubblerama where you can actually stand inside a giant soap bubble. Other attractions at Mystery Hill include the Moon and Irene Mullins Native American Artifacts Collection with over 54,000 artifacts on display and the 1903 Dougherty House museum the home of the founders of Appalachian State University, Doc’s Rocks Gem Mining the states premier educational gem mine, the Appalachian Fossil Museum where you can see a real Tyrannosaurus Rex Skull, and Professor Finnegan’s Old Time Photo Parlour where you can create a unique Old Time Souvenir Photo.

“We are so excited to extend our annual dollar days tradition beyond our High Country residents out to all North Carolina residents again this year as we celebrate 68 years of entertaining our visitors” said Wayne Underwood, owner and proprietor of Mystery Hill “So load up your friends and family and come see us in the High Country for North Carolina Resident Days”

The Dollar Days promotion allows anyone who works or lives in North Carolina — along with their guests— to visit at the discounted rate.

Students attending a North Carolina college or university also are eligible for the discount.

To take advantage of the reduced rate, visitors must present a driver’s license, college ID or local utility bill as proof of North Carolina residency. An employee identification badge or pay stub can be used to demonstrate employment at a North Carolina business.

Mystery Hill will be open 7 days a week the entire month of March with tickets available for sale from 9am until 5pm.

For more information visit www.mysteryhill-nc.com or email info@mysteryhill-nc.com or call at 828-264-2792

Comments

comments