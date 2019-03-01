Mystery Hill Announces New Details for 2019 North Carolina Residents Campaign for March

Published Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:57 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Mystery Hill is a place that many North Carolinians, especially those in Western North Carolina, grew up visiting and being amazed by. Located in Blowing Rock, it’s North Carolina’s Natural Gravity Anomaly, one of only 19 known gravitational vortexes in the US. Each year, Mystery Hill has North Carolina Days Celebration throughout the month of March, where NC residents receive discounts when visiting the mystifying place.

This year, Mystery Hill has announced that as they finish their 70th anniversary celebration, they will be offering their best discount ever for NC residents for March. But the deal this year is unlike any other they’ve offered in the past.

The purchase of a Vortex Annual Pass during the month of March is only $29.99, which allows anyone who works, lives, or attends school in North Carolina to visit Mystery Hill as many times as they want for a year. This means the price of an annual pass is available for the same price as their normal, one day inclusive ticket.

Another new change in this year’s event is the ability to participant in the offer online and the new payment plan options. Each year, Mystery Hill hears from NC residents that can’t make a trip out to the mountains in March to take advantage of the NC Resident Days deal, so this year they’re extending the offer online as well, allowing you to purchase your pass that will be validated and active for 365 days from your first onsite visit! The payment plan allows you to spread the option to spread the $29.99 payment out over 3 months. Get your tickets here!

Mystery Hill encourages visitors to take advantage of the online option even if they plan on visiting in March because it will speed up the onsite check-in. Why not take advantage of the online option and get in faster to see the amazing wonders at Mystery Hill?

Mathew Underwood, the 3rd generation caretaker of NC’s Natural Gravitational Anomaly, had this to say about this year’s offer:

“As we finish up our year long celebration of Mystery Hill’s 70th anniversary the Underwood Family ask the staff to come up with something big for our annual NC Resident days event and WOW what a deal they put together. This will be our biggest savings ever offered and we are excited that it gives back throughout the entire year. Personally I am thrilled that this will give our North Carolina neighbors that have done so much to support us over the last 70 years an opportunity to visit with us multiple times during our 2019-2020 season and see first hand all the exciting new experiences we have in the works for this year like Tomahawk Throwing, Archery, Pedal Carts, The Buttefly Pavillion, and the new Build a Hiking Stick center. If you live, work or attend school in North Carolina don’t miss out on this amazing deal!”

To learn about all the amazing experiences Mystery Hill has to offer and to purchase your tickets, visit mysteryhill.com.

Comments

comments