Music Lineup Announced for Christmas In July Festival in West Jefferson

Published Monday, June 17, 2019 at 3:34 pm

The music lineup for the 2019 Christmas in July Festival in downtown West Jefferson has been confirmed with many favorites once again returning to perform at the annual event, as well as some new performers making their festival debut this year. The festival has once again lined up a great variety of local and regional musical acts featuring a great mix ranging from traditional bluegrass to “newgrass,” country to classic rock hits, and a few other surprises sprinkled in which will surely entertain people of all ages.

Live music is scheduled to begin during the afternoon of Friday, July 5 at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. during the festival kick-off event of music, food vendors, farmers market & street dance. Music will continue all day on Saturday.

Comments

comments