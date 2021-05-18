Movies Make a Comeback at Regal Boone Cinema with Theatre Opening May 21, Films Scheduled to Premiere Starting May 27

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2:28 pm

By Harley Nefe

Movie fanatics should get their tickets, popcorn, candy and drinks ready because Regal Boone Cinema is scheduled to open May 21, with films scheduled to premiere starting May 27.

This reopening comes after all 536 Regal movie theatre locations, which house 7,076 screens across 42 states, shut down on Oct. 8, 2020.

The movie theatre chain Regal tweeted a statement on Oct. 5, 2020 announcing the closure, saying:

“In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend operations at all theatres at close of business on Thursday, October 8, 2020 until further notice.”

The closure on Oct. 8, 2020 happened less than a week from when Regal Boone Cinema made its first reopening on Oct. 2, 2020. The reopening occurred six months after all the Regal theatre locations had to close on March 17, 2020 as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Mooky Greidinger, who is the CEO of Cineworld, which is the parent company of Regal, said in a statement:

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S. – from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theatres to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives. We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.”

The closures impacted approximately 40,000 employees across the U.S.

Greidinger added, “The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they’ve come to expect from us. As such, it is simply impossible to continue operations in our primary markets.”

After Regal continued to monitor the situation closely over the past six months, the company announced resuming operations beginning April 2 by introducing a phased roll out with a limited number of cinemas opening at a time.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” said Greidinger in a statement on March 23. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience.”

Greidinger further said, “This is a great moment for us — the US market represents 75% of our business. We are great believers in the theatrical experience, which only a year ago (2019) generated $43B worldwide. We have no doubt that by offering our customers the highest level for watching a movie, Cineworld and Regal will continue to be — The Best Place to Watch a Movie.”

Although some Regal locations opened as early as April 2, many of the other theatres are opening over the next couple of weeks including Regal Boone Cinema located at 210 New Market Street Centre.

Reopening plans involve new health and safety measures including mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests. More information concerning all of the new health and safety measures can be found here.

Despite opening May 21, screenings for Regal Boone Cinema are not scheduled until May 27. Ticket sales and movie showtimes for Regal Boone Cinema can be found on its website.

Movies that will be screening at Regal Boone Cinema include:

A Quiet Place Part II

Rated PG-13, Horror, 96 mins, 2D Animated

Cruella

NR, Comedy, 134 mins, 2D Animated

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Rated R, Horror/Suspense, 112 mins