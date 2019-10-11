Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild Donates ‘Fidget’ Quilts to the Foley Center

Published Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:12 pm

By Nathan Ham

A group of ladies from the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild made a touching donation on Wednesday morning by bringing “fidget” quilts to the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.

Fidget quilts have become very popular over the last few years, particularly for elderly residents and patients across the country with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. These quilts feature pieces of textile fabrics and ornaments such as zippers, buttons and ribbons that can be fidgeted with and give these patients something to do with their hands.

The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild was founded over 30 years ago in 1987. They focus on promoting the appreciation and education of the fine art of quilt making.

Members of the club meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Guest speakers often come to share their quilt stories and many members show their most recent projects with group members.

One of the things that the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild strives to do each year is to come up with workshops and new, inventive ways to make quilts. This year’s project just happened to be these fidget quilts that have been donated to the Foley Center for patients that need them.

This is just one example of the many donations that the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild makes each year. They donate as many as 100 quilts each year to numerous organizations in the community including the Red Cross, Senior Center and Watauga Medical Center.

Anyone that is interested in becoming a member of the quilt guild is more than welcome to come to one of their monthly meetings or contact Susan Sweet by phone (828-263-8399) or by email ([email protected]).

