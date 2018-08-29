Mount Franklin Foods, LLC Announces Acquisition of Industry Leading Hospitality Mints, LLC of Boone

Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 1:18 pm

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, the parent company of Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut Company and Mount Franklin Nutritionals announces the acquisition of Boone, North Carolina-based Hospitality Mints, LLC. Mount Franklin Foods manufactures a variety of high-quality candy and nut products including gummies, jellies, brittle, organic chocolate, nuts and fruit snacks, for the retail and foodservice industries. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is effective immediately and the company has stated that production of Hospitality Mints will remain in Boone, North Carolina.

Hospitality Mints, a market-leading producer of superior quality mints and candies that are predominately individually wrapped and customized for customers in foodservice, retail and promotional products channels, has been in business for more than 40 years. Hospitality Mints products include a wide range of soft and hard mints and candies, including soft butter mints, pastels, peppermints, jellies, and ice crystals, as well as the Party Sweets brand of mint items sold at retailers across the country.

“As part of our continued effort to strategically grow and diversify our business, the acquisition of Hospitality Mints will enable us to expand our overall sales and product offerings in both the retail and foodservice markets. We look forward to bringing the synergies of our two heritage organizations together to deliver a full portfolio of items, including mints, to our customers,” explained Gary Ricco, President and CEO of Mount Franklin Foods.

“We are excited to become part of the Mount Franklin Foods family,” states Pat Viancourt, President of Hospitality Mints. “Our two organizations share a long history with a long-term quality reputation in the retail and foodservice industries and our combined strengths will deliver even greater efficiencies, innovation and value for our customers and employees.”

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products and nutritional gummies headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and foodservice distributors through its Sunrise Confections and Azar Nut divisions. Mount Franklin Nutritionals produces natural, organic and functional products. For more information please visit www.mountfranklinfoods.com.

