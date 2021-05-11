Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Saturday in Boone

Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:44 am

At approximately 5:20 PM, on May 8, 2021, Boone Police and Fire along with Watauga Medics responded to a motor vehicle collision that resulted in a fatality.

A 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, driven by Kishaun Wideman, 22 years-of-age, of Boone, was traveling south on Blowing Rock Road when it struck the side of a northbound 2008 Ford truck, driven by Dana Millsaps, 75 years-of-age, of Sugar Grove, as the truck attempted to turn left from Blowing Rock Road onto Faculty Street. Mr. Wideman was taken to Watauga Medical Center where he died. Millsaps was checked by medics at the scene and declined transport.

Appalachian State University Police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene of the collision.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing but it appears speed was a factor.