Motorcycle Chase in Ashe County Leads to Late Night Felony Arrests

Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell reports the arrests of two individuals related to a motorcycle chase and crash that occurred just before 5 pm on October 7.

Trooper Denny Parunak, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, observed a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed and the motorcycle did not have a registration plate displayed. Capt. Josh Hodges of the West Jefferson Police Dept. observed the motorcyclist go through the intersection of US Hwy 221/163 and attempted a traffic stop and a vehicle chase ensued.

The motorcyclist led law enforcement on a short chase and crashed near the intersection of Ira Miller Drive and Mulatto Mountain Road. The motorcycle’s operator, later identified as Derek Wesley Scism, 28, of Blowing Rock then fled on foot. After a search, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Just before midnight, Chief Deputy Danny Houck along with Lt. Joe Francis, Trooper Parunak, Deputy Brandon Shatley and Deputy Daniel Cox executed a search warrant on an apartment in the Ashe Lake community. Mr. Scism was located and placed under arrest at that time. In addition to the traffic offenses related to the earlier motorcycle crash, Scism was found at the time of his arrest in possession of Methamphetamine and had multiple felony warrants for his arrest out of both Watauga and Ashe Counties.

Scism is being held in the Ashe County Detention Center on secured bonds totaling $90,000.00 on the following charges: Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Revoked Not Impaired, Exceeding Posted Speed. Scism was also charged with PWIMSD Meth and two Felony Probation Violations from Watauga County.

Marsha Woods Parks, 45, of West Jefferson, was arrested on a charge of Harboring a Fugitive and booked into the Ashe County Detention Center on a $1,500 secured bond.

