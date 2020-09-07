Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrians Causes Fatality at East King St. and Forest Hills Dr.

Published Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:32 am

On Friday, September 4th at 11:02 pm, the Boone Police Department received 911 calls from numerous parties, of a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive. A 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by Madison Jane Mahagan was traveling East on E. King Street nearing the intersection as two pedestrians were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk. Boone Police officers responded to the scene and began rendering aid to the pedestrians that were struck. The Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics also responded. The pedestrians were pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of their injuries from the collision.

The deceased were identified as Tracy Marie Lindamore, age 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr. age 54. Both were of Frostburg, Maryland. Ms. Mahagan, age 21, of Durham, North Carolina was arrested and initially charged with Driving While Impaired. The investigation of the collision is on-going and any additional charges associated with the collision are pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Boone Police Department’s Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Lindamore and all those involved. We would also like to acknowledge and thank the Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics, the Watauga Sheriff’s Office, and the NC State Highway Patrol for their assistance with this incident.