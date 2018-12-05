Morning Snowstorms Force Watauga and Avery Schools to Close For the Day

The morning snow showers that developed this morning has cause both Watauga and Avery Schools to close for classes today. Originally, the Watauga School System planned on operating on a two hour delay, but after their 7:00 a.m. update they decided it best to close for the day.

Their latest announcement said: Due to additional snowfall and a number of snow covered roads across our county and district, there will be no school for students on Wednesday, December 5th. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Teachers and staff may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work.