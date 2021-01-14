More Snow Will Come to the High Country In the Next Four Days; Around 1-3 Inches Expected

Published Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:57 pm

By Harley Nefe

As the weather today plays out much like yesterday with seasonably pleasant temperatures and ample sunshine, a cold front will sweep through Friday bringing much colder temperatures and a wintry finish to the week and weekend.

According to the latest local weather forecast from Ray’s Weather Center and The Weather Channel, light snow or a brief mix with rain will develop Friday morning and will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers are possible Friday night. Snow showers and flurries will continue Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday will see lingering morning flurries, and snow showers will return Sunday night going through Monday.

On Friday, accumulations will be in the dusting to 1 inch range. However, after the four-day forecast through Monday, snow totals for the eastern half of the region will be in the 1-3 inches range. The western half of the region closer to the Tennessee border, especially higher elevations, will see accumulations in the 3-6 inches range.

Throughout this winter weather, temperatures will range between the upper teens and low 30s across the region. In Boone and Blowing Rock, the high Friday is around 37 with a low of 23 degrees. The high temperature Saturday is forecast to be around 30 degrees with a low of 20. In Banner Elk, the high Friday is around 36 with a low of 21 degrees. The high temperature Saturday is forecast to be around 29 degrees with a low of 18. In Beech Mountain, the high Friday is around 28 with a low of 19 degrees. The high temperature Saturday is forecast to be around 21 degrees with a low of 16. In Sugar Mountain, the high Friday is around 33 with a low of 21 degrees. The high temperature Saturday is forecast to be around 26 degrees with a low of 18. Sunday and Monday’s temperatures will be similar to these numbers as well.

Looking ahead to the beginning of next week, the temperatures look like they are going to increase slightly and not be as cold. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, with there being more clouds than sun on Wednesday. Rain is possible Wednesday night.