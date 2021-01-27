Snow Expected to Arrive Wednesday; National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Warning

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 12:39 pm

By Nathan Ham

The next round of snow to hit the High Country will arrive later this evening and continue overnight and Thursday morning with 2-6 inches of snow expected, according to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center.

Precipitation will begin as rain but quickly make the change over to snow as temperatures drop throughout the evening and overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that will go into effect at 6 p.m. this evening and continue through noon on Thursday. The NWS says that heavy snow will fall at times with most places in the High Country receiving 2-6 inches with locally higher amounts and larger snow totals at higher elevations.

Wind will also be a factor as the storm moves through the area. Winds will gust to as high as 45 MPH, which will bring wind chills down to near zero.

While the snow will move out of the area Thursday afternoon, temperatures will remain cold with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the mid-teens. Winds will continue to gust near 50 MPH.

Looking ahead, Friday will be a relatively clear day but still chilly with highs in the mid-30s and lows around 20, according to Ray’s Weather Center. This could be the only clear day in the next week as it appears snow and a wintry mix will begin falling on Saturday and continue through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will also see snow showers hanging around in the forecast.