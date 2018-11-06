Moose Charity Ride for HCBCF Raises Over $3,000

Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 9:59 am

The Boone Moose Lodge 1805 and the Boone Moose Riders held their first benefit ride for the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation on Saturday, October 6th and through its efforts, raised $3,178 for the local charity. The motorcycle ride will become an annual event replacing the decade old Hospice Charity Ride that has raised more than $31,000 over the years. Organizers expect to surpass the old totals going forward with new momentum and focus.

Motorcycle riders from the Boone Moose Lodge rode 120 miles across the region visiting other Moose Lodges along the way while collecting donations and visiting with friends.

“We’re excited to start this new partnership with the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation and appreciate the folks that came out to ride with us. This could not happen without their support and all of the sponsors that helped put on the event.” said Jimmy Riley, President of the Boone Moose Riders. “The members of our Moose Lodge enjoy giving back to the community and especially to those in special need.” he remarked.

A check was presented to founder of HCBCF Irene Sawyer on Wednesday, October 31st at the Boone Moose Lodge. Pictured from left to right are David Miller, Moose Lodge Administrator Mark Patterson, HCBCF Founder Irene Sawyer, Jimmy Riley, President of the Boone Moose Riders, Women of the Moose Junior Regent, Teresa Hodges-Riley, Joanie Venza and Karen Ventrone.

The mission of the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation is to support breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families in the High Country of North Carolina. HCBCF is an all-volunteer organization and 100% of the funds raised remain in the community. Some of the many things the funds are used for include:

Child care during chemotherapy sessions

Wigs, hats, and other head gear for survivors with hair loss

Support classes for caregivers

Nutritional education

Therapeutic classes: yoga, music, exercise, family equine therapy, aquatic exercise, lunch & learn

Career counseling and workshops

Transportation to doctor, hospital, and counseling appointments

Support groups for survivors

The Loyal Order of Moose is a fraternal and service organization founded in 1888, with nearly 1 million men, 400,000 women, in nearly 2,000 Lodges, in all 50 U.S. states, four Canadian provinces as well as Bermuda and Great Britain. The mission of the Loyal Order of Moose is to support the Child City of Mooseheart in Illinois, The City of Contentment, Moosehaven, in Orange Park Florida, provide local community service and celebrate life. To learn more about The Loyal Order of Moose or local Boone Lodge #1805, please contact the lodge at (828) 264-1599 or visit http://lodge1805.moosepages.org/.

