Missing Boone Man Found Dead Wednesday Evening After Apparent Car Crash

Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

By Nathan Ham

Lester Allen Trivette, 68, of the Green Valley community was found dead by searchers at approximately 4:50 p.m. Wednesday evening after dying from injuries sustained in an apparent motor vehicle accident, this according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.

Trivette was reported missing early Tuesday morning and a Silver Alert was issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons around 10 a.m.

Hagaman said that the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be in charge of investigating the accident going forward and will provide more information when it becomes available.

“On behalf of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Meat Camp Fire Department, Watauga County Emergency Management, Appalachian State University Emergency Management and Watauga Rescue Squad, we would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Trivette. We appreciate the support of all the volunteers who assisted with this search,” said Hagaman.

Trivette was well-known in his community as a business owner of 194 Tire for many years and also as a former Watauga County Commissioner. He and his wife, Jane, had been working part-time at Goober Peas Country Store.

