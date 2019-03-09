Missing Boone Man Found Dead Early Saturday Morning

Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:24 pm

An elderly Boone man that had been missing since Friday was found dead on Saturday morning near Blue Bird Lane just off of Bamboo Road.

On Friday March 8 at approximately 7 p.m., the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing person from a home on Green Briar Road.

Upon further investigation it was determined that Mr. John Adams, 70, of Green Briar Road was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Watauga County Emergency Management and Boone Fire conducted a search throughout the night of the immediate area around Green Briar; extending to Bamboo Road and Highway 421.

A silver alert was issued Friday night for Mr. Adams.

ASU Police and ASU Emergency Management assisted in the search by utilizing their drone with enhanced optical capabilities.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday March 9, a 911 call was received in the area of Blue Bird lane for a man down.

Upon arrival of Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, a deceased male was located in the area of Bradford Trailer Park.

The deceased male was identified as Mr. John Adams.

Circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.

