Mini Golf Fundraiser Huge Success for the New Boone Greenway Skatepark, Raises Over $17,000

Published Monday, September 24, 2018 at 10:07 am

By JP Pardy

On September 20th Recess hosted a Mini Golf Fundraiser for the new Boone Greenway Skatepark at Sunrise Grill! The event ran from 2pm-10pm. Each hole was sponsored by a local business or persons’ and Sunrise was kind enough to donate all proceeds that anyone who paid $10 to play a round to the park.

The weather was great and over 100 people came out to support this awesome new project for their community! The Cardinal had the food truck out, there were beverages donated from Booneshine, AMB and Stone Brewing which all proceeds from them were kindly donated to the Skatepark as well!

Also a Silent Auction was held where there was local Art, Skate and Snow products, gift certificates all donated from local people and businesses that people could bid on throughout the event.

To say the least it was a major success, we raised just a little over $17,000!!! 100% of this is going to the Skatepark!

For those who could not attend but would still like to donate we can accept cash or check (made out to Boone Greenway Skatepark) and mailed to or dropped off at Recess at anytime!

We are hoping to break ground on the skatepark location this October! Start the grading and prepping of the land for the park. The prep will need to settle over the winter and then start with the concrete first of spring!

Recess and the local skateboard community cannot thank everyone enough for their support!

Big thanks to: Sunrise Grill, The Cardinal, Anna Banana’s, Mellow Mushroom, Beech Mountain, Booneshine, Hatchet Coffee, Gamekeeper, AMB, PVF House, Beamer Tire, Stone Brewing, Mast General Store, Jeannine & Randy Collins, Bristro Roca, Michael Galleher Construction, Recess, Watauga River Fly Shop, Baxter Properties & Page Sauder, USASA, Boothe Family, Highlands Union Bank for Sponsoring the holes! Over half of the money raised came from these amazing people!

The event would not have been what it was without everyone coming out and partaking in the festivities! So thank you all as well. Thanks to all our volunteers who donated their time.

Thank you to all who donated to the silent auction: High Country Guide Service, Greg Andersen, Canvas Beauty Bar, App Ski Mtn, Amra Hayslett, Wahoo’s Adventures, Ransom, Dragon, Walker Stutts, Recess, Ghost Monkey Tattoo, Kaibo, Clay Millsaps, Crab Grab, Center 45, Melanie Foreman, Planet Tan, Mystery Hill, Nick Welsh, Vista Graphics, Makoto’s, River Street Ale House, Boone Tire Center, Tweetsie Railroad, Boone Docks MMA, Thirty Two, Smith, Watauga Building Supply, Chris Chatto, Mellow Mushroom, Scott Thomas, Smile On ADG, Mr. Tire, Vicky Lipford, Sky Valley Zip Tours, Gus Gordon, Ashley Galleher, Julien Passajou, Khlobear Designs, Ty Church, High Gravity Adventures, Reids House, PBR, Eric Elflein, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Kevin’s Kutz and Lucky Penny!

So don’t forget to support your local businesses! Lots of what you have in your community is thanks to what they do and contribute!

Photos By Nick Welsh

