Military Veterans Honored During Annual Veterans Day Celebration at Boone Mall

By Nathan Ham

The High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (HCCMOAA), Boone Mall and the Watauga Community Band came together on a rainy Monday morning to honor the many veterans in the High Country.

Veterans of each branch of the military and from each military conflict were honored for their service and Col. Benjamin Covington III (ret.) spoke before a big crowd inside the Boone Mall. Covington, a graduate from the West Point Academy, commanded two cavalry troops in Germany and Vietnam. He was also one of the co-founders of the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

This year’s celebration also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Veterans Day and the Armistice that ended World War I.

“Over time, 53 veterans organizations have been formed to serve the veterans of our 82 conflicts, large and small,” Covington said. “The first to claim the title of veterans fought for our independence, and what extraordinary soldiers they were. They set an example of endurance, courage, fortitude and dedication to their emerging country that has been reflected on our armed forces ever since.”

Retired New York music professor Don Miller had his musical tribute to the armed forces featured during Monday’s event. The song “Here Rests in Honored Glory” was played by the Watauga Community Band after the remarks made by Col. Covington.

Miller also has a special tie to the High Country as he and his wife Mary live here during part of the year. They both singe in the Boone United Methodist Church Choir and are members of the High Country Writers.

Photos by Nathan Ham unless otherwise noted.

