Mid-term Elections Just Over Two Months Away; Sample Ballots Expected to be Available Mid-September

Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 2:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

It’s getting a little bit closer to election season across the country with several contested seats up for grabs this November in Watauga County.

According to Matthew Snyder, the director of the Watauga County Board of Elections, sample ballots for Watauga County are not available yet but should be available by the middle of September.

One stop early voting begins at 7 a.m. on October 17 and will be taking place at six different locations throughout the county:

Watauga County Admin Building, Commissioners’ Board Room, Ground Floor, 814 W. King Street, Boone.

ASU Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom, 263 Locust Street, Boone.

Blowing Rock Town Hall, 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock.

Deep Gap Fire Department, 6583 Old Highway 421 South, Deep Gap.

Meat Camp Fire Department, 4797 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone.

Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old Highway 421 North, Sugar Grove.

Early voting dates (Dates and times are the same for all early voting locations.)

October 17-19, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

October 22-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

October 29 – November 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

November 3 (Saturday) – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Absentee ballot request form information is available here.

The following races are being contested during the 2018 mid-term elections on November 6:

U.S. House of Representatives District 5: Virginia Foxx (REP), D.D. Adams (DEM)

N.C. State Senate District 45: Deanna Ballard (REP), Wes Luther (DEM)

N.C. House of Representatives District 93: Jonathan C. Jordan (REP), Ray Russell (DEM)

District Attorney District 35: Seth Banks (REP) unopposed

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 1: Barbara Jackson (REP), Christopher Anglin (REP), Anita Earls (DEM)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 1: John S. Arrowood (DEM), Andrew T. Heath (REP)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 2: Jefferson G. Griffin (REP), Tobias Hampson (DEM), Sandra Alice Ray (REP)

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 3: Chuck Kitchen (REP), Allegra Katherine Collins (DEM), Michael Monaco, Sr. (LIB)

N.C. Superior Court Judge District 24: Gary Gavenus (REP) unopposed

N.C. District Court Judge District 24: Larry Leake (DEM) unopposed

Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 3: Billy Kennedy (DEM), Tim Hodges (REP)

Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 4: Larry Turnbow (DEM), David Blust (REP)

Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 5: Tommy Sofield (REP), Charlie Wallin (DEM)

Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court:Diane Cornett Deal (DEM), Travis Critcher (REP)

Watauga County Sheriff: Len Hagaman (DEM), David Searcy (REP)

Watauga County Board of Education: Jay Fenwick, Danny Watts, Gary L. Childers, Steve Combs, Jason K. Cornett

Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor: Chris Hughes, Bill Moretz, Joey Clawson.

