MerleFest To Stream 2012 Festival on April 23-26; a Rebroadcast of the Watson and Cabin Stages

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 10:15 am

Doc Watson, Vince Gill, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Alison Krauss & Union Station, and more WNCW to simulcast select sets on Thursday and Friday

In lieu of their annual gathering of music fans and musicians from across the globe, MerleFest presented by Window World has announced a rebroadcast of the Watson and Cabin stages from the 2012 MerleFest weekend.

As a thank you to every fan who has attended and supported MerleFest over the years, this broadcast is being presented free of charge. Simply visit MerleFest.org and click the live stream link on the homepage to view the broadcast over the course of the originally scheduled MerleFest 2020 weekend, April 23-26. MerleFest 2012 holds a special place in the history of the festival. Music legend Doc Watson played the Watson Stage alongside lifelong friends for the final time in 2012. The love and support for Doc shines bright during these performances that also mark the 25th year of the festival he and others started in memory of Doc’s late son, Eddie Merle Watson. “We are thrilled to be able to bring MerleFest 2012 to our loyal fans during the days that we would normally be celebrating MerleFest 2020,” says festival director Ted Hagaman. “Reliving Doc’s final festival will bring back wonderful music, moments, and memories for all to enjoy. We appreciate Window World for making this happen.”

“As fellow natives of the Wilkes community, Window World is extremely disappointed to miss MerleFest this year. With the world on its head right now because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we thought it would be nice for everyone to enjoy MerleFest from the comfort and safety of their own homes. We are excited about the choice of the 2012 festival as it was Doc’s last appearance at MerleFest and one that holds a special place in our hearts. We hope this brings everyone together as we look forward to brighter days in the very near future.” said Tammy Whitworth, Chairman and CEO of Window World, the festival’s beloved presenting sponsor since 2015.

Performances to be streamed from the MerleFest website include Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Los Lobos, Punch Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Alison Krauss & Union Station. Fans can stream here starting Thursday at 1 pm EDT and Friday-Sunday at 9:30 am EDT.

On April 23rd and 24th, audio from select sets will be airing locally on WNCW and internationally at wncw.org . Listeners can tune in throughout the day to hear rare recordings straight from the MerleFest archives. WNCW has served as the official MerleFest Radio Partner for over 20 years

About MerleFest: MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of “traditional plus” music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the four-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.