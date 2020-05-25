Memorial Day Event Held at Downtown Boone Veterans Memorial on Monday By the Military Officers Association of America

Published Monday, May 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm

By Nathan Ham

A small group of folks gathered at the Veterans Memorial in downtown Boone as the Military Officers Association of America’s High Country chapter placed a wreath at the memorial to honor the brave heroes who have sacrificed everything fighting for this country. The event was not publicized due to social distancing concerns with any crowd that might have shown up.

The annual Memorial Day service at Boone Mall had to be canceled due to concerns of COVID-19, but that did not keep fellow service members from honoring fallen soldiers.

“We are sorry that we could not do our traditional Memorial Day event out of respect for the health and safety of our community, but the town was very gracious to allow us to have this very informal ceremony today because we felt it was extremely important to honor our fallen heroes,” said Captain (Ret.) Fred Schmidt, United States Coast Guard. “On behalf of a grateful nation and representing veterans, and military organizations in the area as well as the greater High Country community, we present this wreath to honor our fallen heroes and families.”

Marine LTC (ret.) George Brudzinski, a member of the HCCMOAA, placed the wreath on the memorial.

Cpt. Doug May, President of the HCCMOAA, felt it was still important to find a way to honor fallen heroes even if the mall ceremony had to be canceled for this year.

“We regret not having our big to-do at the mall, but hopefully everybody will pay their respects in their own ways and remember our fallen comrades and have a good day,” May said.