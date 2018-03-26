Meltdown Games Conclude Appalachian Ski Mountain’s 56th Season

Published Monday, March 26, 2018 at 1:49 pm

by Luke Weir

Thanks in part to a heap of early-spring snow, the annual Meltdown Games at Appalachian Ski Mountain this weekend were a success, according to marketing director Drew Stanley.

“We had a lot of snow both Saturday and Sunday, about 5 inches,” Stanley said. “The mountain had a great base-depth for it being March, and a majority of the slopes were open.”

The big air event Saturday was the weekend’s most popular event, Stanley said. Other events, such as the impossible box terrain park challenge, drew large numbers of riders and spectators.

“There were probably close to 100 riders this weekend, and a good show of spectators,” Stanley said. “I think it was the most participants we’ve ever had.”

The pond skim costume contest Sunday afternoon sent skiers and snowboarders downhill at speed to hydroplane across an 85 foot long pool of water.

“The pond skim is our signature event, so we saved it for Sunday despite the forecasts,” Stanley said. “Sure enough, the sun came out and it was a gorgeous afternoon.”

Some pond skimmers, anticipating a splash into the icy waters, wore only swim trunks, while others donned creative outfits in the hopes of winning the prize for best costume.

“Best costume was a Stormtrooper from Star Wars,” Stanley said. “Unfortunately, the force was not quite with him—he fell in about halfway through.”

After a snowy closing weekend on the slopes of Appalachian Ski Mountain, Stanley said there is not much left to do but wait for next season.

“We had our closing date planned from the beginning, we wanted to ski through the fourth weekend of March,” Stanley said. “We feel lucky to have had as good of a March as we did.”

Opening day for Appalachian Ski Mountain’s 2018-19 season is scheduled for Friday, November 16. The annual preseason sale, featuring discounted riding gear, begins October 12.

