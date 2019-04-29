Mega-Networking Event a Huge Success for Regional Chambers of Commerce at Linville Falls Winery

Published Monday, April 29, 2019 at 5:02 pm

By Tim Gardner

A Mega-Networking Event with seven area chambers of commerce joining together on April 23rd at Linville Falls Winery in Avery County has been termed a huge success.

Headlined by Chambers of Commerce from Avery, Burke and McDowell counties as well as from the townships of Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and Beech Mountain (Area), the mega-networking social gave all attending an opportunity to exchange information and ideas, make new friends for Chamber members and prospective members and meet some of the sharpest business minds the North Carolina High Country has to offer. It also provided them with a network of their peers that forges relationships and can develop powerful partnerships with each other and across the wide spectrum of business communities.

“It went really well and we had a great time,” said Melynda Martin Pepple, executive director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. “The Mega-Event was a most successful way of pulling people together for networking and exchanging of ideas, suggestions and concerns from others across the areas the Chambers involved represent as well as from visitors attending. I was very pleased with how the event came off and I think those from the other Chambers were as well.”

The event saw an impressive turnout of between 280-300 people, which included in addition to representatives of the various Chambers of Commerce, dozens of area citizens and visitors, according to Peeple.

Sponsored by Carolina West Wireless and the Linville Falls Winery, the event was free of admission charges. It included live music and food and general beverages as well as the winery’s famous wines were also available to those who attended.

Additionally, there were drawings for big giveaways as some of those attending brought their business cards to be used for the drawings and to give to new business associates.

Pepple said the event was a result of hard work contributed by staffs of the represented Chambers of Commerce, Carolina West Wireless and the Linville Falls Winery, as well as volunteers and vendors. She noted: “It was the great support of everyone involved and of the represented communities that made this a successful happening. Everyone working together is what it’s all about.”

The Linville Falls Winery, the Mega-Network Event’s host, sits on a picturesque 40-acre farm that features ten acres of vines, a Christmas tree farm and a state-of-the-art tasting room in a facility that mimics California wineries, and was an ideal place for it to be held.

“It’s a beautiful place and perfect for such a gathering as our Mega-Networking and the Chambers are grateful for the use of the facility,” Peeple added.

