Mega Millions Jackpot Now $1 Billion for Friday’s Drawing; Odds of Winning 1 in 302.5 Million

Published Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:45 pm

North Carolinians playing Mega Millions on Friday night will have their chance at winning a billion-dollar jackpot.

Due to strong Mega Millions sales, the estimated jackpot was raised to a $1 billion annuity or $739 million cash. The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since September 18, 2020.

Tonight’s drawing ranks as the:

2nd largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

3rd largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“It would be thrilling to see someone from North Carolina win this historic jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This is exciting, but we remind everyone to remember it only takes one ticket to win. If you buy your ticket in store, please practice COVID safety measures to keep everyone safe too.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

From Sept. 18 through Jan. 19, Mega Millions sales in North Carolina raised an estimated $19.3 million for education. Every $2 Mega Millions ticket sold raises 76 cents for education in North Carolina.

Players can buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.