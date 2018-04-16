Meet the Candidates, Enjoy Coffee and Cake at F.A.R.M. Café April 23 Starting at 5 p.m.

Published Monday, April 16, 2018 at 10:08 am

By Luke Weir

The Coffee, Cake and Candidates forum at F.A.R.M. Café on the evening of Monday, April 23, will allow local voters a chance to meet and learn about candidates for various political offices in upcoming midterm primary elections, according to an event announcement from the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

A number of political candidates, including incumbent U.S. House Representative Virginia Foxx, will engage in a round-robin style question and answer forum following a round of two-minute introductory statements starting at 5 p.m., the statement said.

The audience will be allowed to submit written questions during the forum for the moderator to ask candidates. Every candidate will have an opportunity for response, and each response will have a 60 second time-limit.

“This forum is not intended to be a debate between candidates or between the audience and the candidates, but rather an opportunity for the citizenry to hear each candidate’s position on topics important to all,” the chamber announcement said. “In order to maintain decorum, political literature and signage will not be allowed in the room.”

With the one stop early voting period for primary elections starting Thursday, April 19, Coffee, Cake and Candidates on April 23 poses a convenient opportunity in town for voters to directly ask questions before participating in the primaries.

A handful of candidates have already submitted their RSVPs for the event, including incumbents Virginia Foxx, Jonathan Jordan and Deanna Ballard. For an updated list of candidate RSVPs, visit the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Event Schedule:

5:00 p.m. – Welcome and opening statement

5:05 p.m. – Republican Candidates for the US House of Representatives District 5

5:35 p.m. – Democratic Candidates for the US House of Representatives District

6:05 p.m. – Republican Candidates for NC Senate District 45

6:35 p.m. – Republican Candidates for NC House of Representatives District 93

7:05 p.m. – Republican Candidates for Watauga County Commissioner District 5

7:35 p.m. – Republican Candidates for Watauga County Sheriff

