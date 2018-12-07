McDonald’s Catches Fire in Avery County; Fire is Still Under Investigation

Published Friday, December 7, 2018 at 2:20 pm

The McDonald’s location at 3890 Highway 105 in the Invershield community near Sugar Mountain caught fire on Thursday. The fire is still under investigation according to Avery County Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan.

Banner Elk and Linville Fire Departments responded to a possible structure fire after a caller advised that there was smoke coming from the roof of McDonald’s and it smelled like something was burning.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke inside the building that also shares space with an Exxon gas station and convenience store. Fire crews discovered a fire in the kitchen of the McDonald’s and were able to contain the fire.

One firefighter did suffer an arm injury putting out the fire.

Beech Mountain Fire, Newland Fire, Avery EMS, Sugar Mountain Police Department and Avery County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

