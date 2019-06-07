Mayor Attends Installation of ‘Share my Whirled’ Public Art Sculpture on Main Street at Chetola Resort

Published Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:33 am

The installation of the large-scale kinetic sculpture by renowned sculptor, Mike Roig occurred on June 3 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Main Street at Chetola and marks the beginning of the inaugural cultural event, The Sculpture Walk on Chetola Lake August 9-11 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Town of Blowing Rock approved the sculpture placement and the 900 lb., 13-foot tall kinetic sculpture will enhance the sidewalk along Main Street, (US 321) for a period of one year. The sculptor was contacted by organizers of this major cultural event. Norma Suddreth, Arts Advocate and the First Sculpture Chair of The Sculpture Celebration, Lenoir, NC advocated Mr. Roigs work as he is distinguished nationally. She relates, that a signature piece by Mr. Roig became the first public art piece to be placed along the US 321 corridor in Lenoir, NC. “ A public art initiative enhances and provides visitors a first impression of how art can transform communities.” , Ms. Suddreth stated.

Greg Tarbutton, the proprietor of Chetola Resort, states, “ We are proud to be a part of the first Sculpture Walk on Lake Chetola. The sculpture exhibition, we believe, will become an annual event.”

The public and organizers of The Sculpture Walk attended the installation. Greg Tarbutton from Chetola Resort, Mayor Sellers, Pat Lanno, President of the Board, Watauga County Arts Council, a supporter through grassroots funds of the North Carolina Arts Council.

