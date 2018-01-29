Published Monday, January 29, 2018 at 10:39 am

Mayland Community College’s Bare Dark Sky Observatory is now open. Named for Warren and Larissa Bare, the observatory is located at the Mayland Earth to Sky Park (formally the EnergyXchange) in Yancey County. The observatory allows community members an opportunity to experience the wonders of the universe, while providing Astronomy students with hands-on learning.

The observatory, sits at an elevation of 2,736 feet and offers a 360-degree view, is an International Dark Sky Association certified site. The physical address of the Earth to Sky Park is 66 Energy Exchange Drive, Burnsville, NC. Reservations for viewing, a calendar of events, admission prices and weather announcements can be found at www.mayland.edu/observatory. For the latest observatory information, updates and weather cancelations call the Bare Dark Sky Observatory phone line at 828-766-1214.

Adult tickets are $10 per person and tickets for those 12 and under are $5 per person. Viewings are scheduled one day per week for 2 hour blocks depending on sunset times. Group rentals are scheduled via phone. These rentals are for groups with a maximum of 20 people for up to a 4 hour block. This is ideal for civic groups, astronomy clubs, and other large groups. To make a group reservation and for group pricing call the 828-766-1233

The observatory houses the “Sam Scope,” named in memory of Samuel Phillips, a telescope that features a f/3.6 StarStructure Newtonian telescope, with a 34-inch (0.86 meter) mirror. At this time, it is the largest telescope in the Southeast in dark skies dedicated for classroom and recreational activities. The Samuel L. Phillips Family Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, provided funding for fabrication of the telescope. The observatory also has a 14-inch telescope donated by Glover Kerlin. This scope allows for night sky photography and viewing of planets and stars.

The International Dark Sky Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Tucson, Arizona, advocates for the protection of the nighttime environment and dark night skies by educating policymakers and the public on the subject of night sky conservation and by promoting environmentally responsible outdoor lighting. IDA established the International Dark Sky Places conservation program in 2001 to recognize excellent stewardship of the night sky. Designations are based on stringent outdoor lighting standards and innovative community outreach. For additional information about the Mayland Earth to Sky Park designation please visit: http://darksky.org/idsp/parks/blueridge/.

