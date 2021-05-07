May Snow Showers and Wind Blow Through Beech Mountain on Friday; Wind Advisory In Effect

Published Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:36 pm

By Harley Nefe

The old saying is if you don’t like the weather, wait a few minutes and it will change. Well, surprise! Snow fanatics got to see another round of snow showers on Beech Mountain this morning as a weather system is moving through the area Friday.

Most of the High Country is seeing a cold rain except at higher elevations where snowflakes are falling, creating a light dusting on the ground. The sun should make an appearance later this afternoon as precipitation moves out of the area.

Low temperatures this morning even in areas around Boone were in the 30s, making the temperatures perfect for some snow in places like Beech Mountain. It’s not too uncommon for higher elevations to see some snow in the month of May, as previous years have also seen light accumulations during this time.

According to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, cooler than normal temperatures will be the story in the High Country for most of the next week. Mother’s Day on Sunday appears to be the nicest day with a high in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Otherwise, the rest of the week through next Thursday will have periods of rain on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures not getting out of the 50s.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 9 p.m. Friday evening. Winds will be 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected this afternoon and into the evening.