Unofficial Watauga County Primary Election Results; Sales Tax Increase Did Not Pass

By Luke Weir
Partisan primary voting for the 2018 North Carolina midterm elections took place across the state and in Watauga County on Tuesday, deciding one Democratic race, five Republican races, and a bipartisan sales tax referendum in the county.
Prior to Tuesday, early voting took place weekdays beginning April 19 until Saturday, May 5. Combined with early voting totals, 5,597 voters cast ballots in Watauga County during the 2018 midterm primary elections, good for 12% turnout. The races and results are as follows:
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS –
20 out of 20 precincts reporting
Bipartisan (all ballots):
One Quarter Cent Sales Tax Increase
FOR: 2480
AGAINST: 3031
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
US House of Representatives District 5
Jenny Marshall: 1263
DD Adams: 1129
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
US House of Representatives District 5
Virginia Foxx: 2330
Dillon Gentry: 487
Cortland J. Meador, Jr.: 233
NC State Senate District 45
Shirley Blackburn Randleman: 783
Deanna Ballard: 2224
NC House of Representatives District 93
Jonathan C. Jordan: 2403
Robert Block: 554
Board of Commissioners District 5
Tommy Sofield: 1792
Allen Trivette: 1142
Sheriff
Tim Holman: 381
David Searcy: 2534