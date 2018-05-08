Unofficial Watauga County Primary Election Results; Sales Tax Increase Did Not Pass

Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 9:32 pm

By Luke Weir

Partisan primary voting for the 2018 North Carolina midterm elections took place across the state and in Watauga County on Tuesday, deciding one Democratic race, five Republican races, and a bipartisan sales tax referendum in the county.

Prior to Tuesday, early voting took place weekdays beginning April 19 until Saturday, May 5. Combined with early voting totals, 5,597 voters cast ballots in Watauga County during the 2018 midterm primary elections, good for 12% turnout. The races and results are as follows:

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS –

20 out of 20 precincts reporting

Bipartisan (all ballots):

One Quarter Cent Sales Tax Increase

FOR: 2480

AGAINST: 3031

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

US House of Representatives District 5

Jenny Marshall: 1263

DD Adams: 1129

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

US House of Representatives District 5

Virginia Foxx: 2330

Dillon Gentry: 487

Cortland J. Meador, Jr.: 233

NC State Senate District 45

Shirley Blackburn Randleman: 783

Deanna Ballard: 2224

NC House of Representatives District 93

Jonathan C. Jordan: 2403

Robert Block: 554

Board of Commissioners District 5

Tommy Sofield: 1792

Allen Trivette: 1142

Sheriff

Tim Holman: 381

David Searcy: 2534

