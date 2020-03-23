Mast Store to Temporarily Close Doors to Public Access But Still Providing Curbside PickUp Orders

Published Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:58 pm

General stores have always been there for their communities, and we are trying very hard to uphold those traditions. For the safety of our employees and communities, Mast Store has decided to temporarily close our doors to public access, but we are maintaining a small staff to answer phones and fulfill CURBSIDE PICKUP orders. The following information includes modifications in our operating schedules, services, etc.

All locations are open for curbside pickup from noon until 6:30 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

The Original Store, in Valle Crucis will serve postal customers from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Orders can be placed online and then picked up at the guest’s nearest store or the local store can be called directly.

Customer Service hours via our toll-free number (866-367-6278) will be 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Rivercross Made in USA, located in Valle Crucis next to the Original Mast Store, is also temporarily closed because of COVID-19 but is offering curbside pickup. Just call 828-963-8623.

This is a very fluid situation. As changes occur, we will update our website and social media channels to include the most accurate information possible.