Mast Store Kicks Off the Sharing Our Shoes Drive in Local Communities

Published Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:10 pm

During the month of May, Mast Store asks that you join us as we reach out into our communities and fill a need: shoes.

A pair of shoes may mean little to those who have so many, but to others, even one single pair can mean everything. And donating to those in need can mean the same to you. So, if you’ve “Kondo’d” your closets, or simply spring cleaned them, and you have some shoes that didn’t quite spark your joy but are still in good condition, bring them to any Mast Store location. We are accepting gently worn shoes that still have some miles left on them, and we need all styles and varieties. From gym shoes to dress casual to business appropriate, shoes can span all types for all genders, ages, and uses.

Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store. We’ll take it from there and see that they wind up sparking joy in someone else’s life by helping them put their best foot forward.

Mast will have a little help distributing all these shoes. Each store has partnered with a local community-centered non-profit organization to reach as many folks as possible.

The two stores in Valle Crucis and Boone’s location will work with Goodwill. Goodwill provides a multitude of services from job training and placement to other vital assistance programs.

For more information about Sharing Our Shoes, call your local Mast Store at 828-963-6511 or 828-262-0000.

