Mast Store Hosts Be a Sweetheart to Benefit Hunger & Health Coalition On February 8th and 9th

Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:08 am

This year’s Be a Sweetheart campaign runs February 8th and 9th. For each pound of candy purchased on these two days, Mast Store will donate $1 to the Hunger & Health Coalition.

St. Valentine, according to legend, was filled with compassion for lovers who were unable to wed because it was against the law. He would marry couples in secret, cementing their love for one another. During Be a Sweetheart, the Mast Store carries forward that grace and caring by linking a traditional gift of love to providing meals for fellow community members. Modern day sweethearts’ professions of love are no less heroic than those in St. Valentine’s time because they help fill the pantries of food banks.

Mast Store’s food security partners are the real heroes! The Hunger & Health Coalition can provide FIVE meals with a $1 donation!

If your New Year’s Resolutions involved eating less sweet stuff, you can still help out by rounding up your purchase to the next dollar to make a donation. Really, any amount will make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.

Take a few minutes to visit with volunteers from the Hunger & Health Coalition to learn more about how you can help make a positive impact. They will be at the Mast Store in Boone and the Annex in Valle Crucis during Be a Sweetheart.

Being a part of the greater community is important to the Mast Store. A major part of the Store’s outreach each year includes supporting organizations that afford human needs. The food security organizations in other communities include the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina (Winston-Salem), Harvest Hope Food Bank (Columbia), MANNA FoodBank (Waynesville, Hendersonville, & Asheville), Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (Knoxville), and Loaves & Fishes (Greenville).

