Mast General Store Hosting Big Sale at National Guard Armory Starting this Thursday and Continuing Through Sunday

Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2:48 pm

By Nathan Ham

Tent sales have become a bit of a tradition for the Mast General Store. This time around, the sale has expanded to the National Guard Armory in Boone, located at 274 Hunting Hills Lane.

“Basically the reason we decided to do it at the armory is because it’s a little colder now than when we typically have our tent sales so we want everyone to be comfortable and want to have a large area to display our goods in,” said Sheri Moretz, spokesperson for Mast General Store. “The armory presents us with the opportunity to have a wide open space to let things spread out, kind of like a tent sale that has been moved inside.”

Employees from the Boone and Valle Crucis locations will staff the sale and there will be areas to try on clothes and make sure you get the right fit with your purchases.

Many items will be discounted by as much as 50 and 75 percent off of retail prices on brands that include Lulu-B, Honeyme, Merrell, Sperry, Dansko and many others. Both summer and winter apparel will be available at these discounted prices.

“If you’re getting ready for a cruise or you’ve got a home that’s in Florida or some other warm weather area, it would be a great time to come and pick up a few items that you can use there, or plan ahead for next year, while getting ready for cold weather,” Moretz said.

Another benefit of having the sale at the armory will be the ample parking areas without having to try and navigate downtown Boone traffic to find a place to park.

The sale will get underway on Thursday evening with a special preview from 5-8 p.m. People can also make purchases during this time period.

The sale will continue on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more details on the big sale, go to MastStore.com/Big or visit the Mast General Store Facebook page.

