Massive Mystery Hill Arrowhead Collection to be Featured on Fox Business Network Tonight

Published Monday, January 22, 2018 at 9:02 am

By Luke Weir

A sharp local collection of over 250,000 Native American arrowheads will be featured on the newest episode of Fox Business Network’s Strange Inheritance with Jamie Colby, premiering Jan. 22 at 9 p.m.

The arrowheads are on display at Mystery Hill, located along U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock.

Before finding their way to Mystery Hill, the extensive arrowhead collection was amassed by Randy “Moon” and Irene Mullins, who spent as many as 55 years traveling together through up to 20 states hunting for arrowhead artifacts, according to Jerry Williams, who acquired the arrowheads for Mystery Hill after Moon passed.

According to Williams, legendary American actor John Wayne once tried to buy a portion of the collection from the Mullins, but Moon was more interested in keeping the arrowheads together.

“Our goal in having the collection is to make sure the Mullins’ lifelong work remains intact like they wanted it,” Williams said.

There are over 250,000 total arrowheads in the collection, Williams said, but only enough room at Mystery Hill’s 1903 Dougherty House to display about 50,000 at a time. Plans are in the work to construct a whole new building for the entire exhibit, set for completion by the end of 2018, Williams said.

To learn more about the extensive arrowhead collection’s history, tune in Monday at 9 p.m. EST for Strange Inheritance on the Fox Business Network, or stop by Mystery Hill for a firsthand glance.

