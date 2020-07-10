Married Couple Found Dead in Deep Gap Home; Incident Still Under Investigation

Published Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5:18 pm

Two individuals were found dead in their Deep Gap home from apparent gunshot wounds on Wednesday night, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

The individuals were later identified as Douglass Allen Watson, 57, and his wife, Elizabeth Case Watson, 57. According to chief deputy Kelly Redmon, the incident is believed to be “domestic in nature” however the sheriff’s office is still investigating.

The 911 call was placed around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night from a caller at 172 Born Again Drive in Deep Gap. The caller stated that his brother and sister-in-law were dead. Deputies responded along with Watauga Medics and Deep Gap Fire Department to the address and found two

deceased individuals in the home.

“During this difficult time, our thoughts are with the Watson family during this tragic loss,” said Redmon.