March For Our Lives Advocates Gather in Boone for March From Watauga Library to ASU Campus

Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 4:05 pm

The March For Our Lives march began promptly at 2:30 on Saturday in front of the Watauga County Library. Over 50 people gather despite the less than ideal conditions of Saturday’s snow storm that forced the library as well as App State campus to be closed for the day. Two young girls lead the March up King Street to Stanford Mall on App State campus. Along the way, marchers shouted out slogans of “This is what democracy looks like” and “Vote Them Out” and “No Guns, More Books” and “Enough Is Enough.” Speakers emerged from the gathering at Stanford Mall to address the crowd, encouraging everyone to get involved and start conversations and get out and vote this November.

Photos from Saturday’s March For Our Lives protest:

