March 24 COVID-19 Update: AppHealthCare has Collected 62 Total Tests in Watauga County

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 10:54 am

Each day, AppHealthCare keeps the public informed with the number of COVID-19 coronavirus tests that they have conducted and also the number of tests from outside agencies that have been reported to AppHealthCare. On Tuesday, AppHealthCare collected just one local test from Alleghany County and no new tests from Ashe or Watauga counties.

So far there have been three positive COVID-19 tests in Watauga County with zero in Ashe or Alleghany. Overall, AppHealthCare has conducted 62 tests in Watauga County, five tests in Alleghany County and two tests in Ashe County.

Alleghany County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Alleghany County is 1. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 5 tests for Alleghany County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 9 for Alleghany County. At this time, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 for Ashe County.

Ashe County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Ashe County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 2 tests for Ashe County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 22 for Ashe County. At this time, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 for Ashe County.

Watauga County

The number of COVID-19 tests collected today by AppHealthCare for Watauga County is 0. To date, AppHealthCare has collected 62 tests for Watauga County.

The number of COVID-19 tests collected from outside agencies and reported to AppHealthCare to date is 95 for Watauga County. At this time, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 for Watauga County.

As a reminder, a positive case count will be updated on the AppHealthCare website (www.AppHealthCare.com) and the public will be notified.