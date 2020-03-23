Many High Country Churches Canceling Services; Some Churches Leaving Doors Open Encouraging Prayer During Tough Times

Published Monday, March 23, 2020 at 4:18 pm

By Nathan Ham

Churches are feeling the brunt of the social distancing guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention have been preaching about for the last three weeks. Most churches across the High Country have canceled their services or have started showing their services through live video platforms.

A spokesperson from Three Forks Baptist Association said “at this time we are mostly taking direction from the state convention which is sending out a lot of emails to churches about different aspects of (the coronavirus) including being open and how to serve congregations during the closures. Most of our churches are closed at this time.”

Several churches including Mount Vernon Baptist Church and Laurel Springs Baptist Church have been offering live services on Facebook and messages from their pastors for their church members and the general public.

Other churches may not be holding their traditional services, but they are inviting people to come by during church hours to pray and have the opportunity to talk to a minister during these trying and uncertain times.