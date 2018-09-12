Man With Similar Description as Blowing Rock Robbery Suspect Wanted for July Bank Robbery in Florida

Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 10:50 am

By Nathan Ham

A man with a similar description as the one that robbed the United Community Bank in Blowing Rock on Tuesday may have robbed a BB&T Bank in Sarasota, Florida less than two months ago.

According to Sarasota County Detectives in the Bradenton Herald, a white male described to be between 40 and 50 years old entered the BB&T Bank at 160 Pointe Loop Drive in Sarasota at about 1:30 p.m. on July 25. The man was wearing a dark colored shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat. He showed a bank employee a handgun and left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash. The events sound eerily similar to those described by the Blowing Rock Police Department in Tuesday’s robbery.

The man involved with the Sarasota bank robbery was never apprehended.

No new details about the suspect or the robbery have been made available as of Wednesday morning.

At about 10 a.m. yesterday, United Community Bank was robbed by an individual described as a white male wearing a dark blue shirt, jeans and a cowboy hat. The amount of money taken during the robbery is unknown at this time.

According to details released by the Blowing Rock Police Department, the man was armed with a handgun and left the bank on foot traveling west towards Ransom Street. Authorities think there may have been a vehicle in this area that the suspect left in.

The bank robbery also led to Blowing Rock School being placed under a “soft lockdown” for the remainder of the school day.

Law enforcement officers ask that if you see this person, do not approach him. Instead, contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Blowing Rock Police Department at 828-295-5210. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

