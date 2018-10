Published Monday, October 8, 2018 at 10:59 am

On October 7, 2018, at approximately 4:42 PM, Boone Police, Fire, and Watauga Medics responded to a report of a stabbing in the vicinity of 1620 Blowing Rock Road – Publix Super Market.

A male, 25 years-of-age, was found to be suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported for medical treatment. No additional information concerning his condition is available.

The other party in the altercation, a male, is currently being interviewed by Boone Police Investigators.

