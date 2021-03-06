Man Dead After Law Enforcement Say He Stabbed His Mother, Neighbor in Avery County

Published Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 8:50 am

By Tim Gardner

A homicide investigation is underway Friday evening in Avery County, law enforcements officials there have said.

Deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) responded to a home at around 5:30 p.m. on Maple Street in the town of Crossnore.

Authorities said a man was shot, a woman was stabbed and another person was badly beaten.

According to Avery Law Enforcement officials, an adult son stabbed his mother at her home. She managed to get away to a neighbor’s house, and officials said the son then attacked the neighbor to the point where other neighbors intervened.

The son was then shot and killed, according to investigators.

The mother and elderly neighbor were both rushed to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Department is investigating to determine whether it was a possible case of self-defense.

The complete investigation is continuing and officials hope to release more details concerning the case Saturday. No names of those in the case have been released yet by legal authorities.