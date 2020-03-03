Make A Difference! Ski or Ride to Benefit the American Cancer Society at Sugar Mountain Resort

Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:33 am

Make a difference this Sunday, March 8 by skiing or riding to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. The Richard T. Trundy Sugar Cup competition celebrates the life of Dick Trundy, a decorated Marine Corps General and aviator who served as Sugar Mountain Ski Resort’s Director of Operations after his retirement from the service. Dick was an avid skier who enthusiastically embraced the daily life of a ski area executive. Sadly, he died from cancer in 2002.

The giant slalom event is a NASTAR style competition open to skiers and snowboarders. Event registration is from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. in the Sugar Mountain base lodge. The race begins at 9 a.m. on Oma’s Meadow. Prizes are awarded to the top three ski and snowboard finishers in 13 categories ranging in ages from four-and-under to 70-plus. Entry fee is $15.00 and participant lift/slope tickets are $25.00. One hundred percent of the entry fees are given to the American Cancer Society in memory of Dick. Additional donations are greatly appreciated.

Sugar Mountain Resort is North Carolina’s largest snow sports resort and offers skiing and snowboarding spanning 125 acres with 1200 vertical feet of descent, ice-skating, tubing, and snowshoeing.

