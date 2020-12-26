Main Roads Are Clearing Up; Rural and Side Roads Are Still a Mess – and Icy!

Published Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:01 pm

After a deep freeze last night that saw temperatures approach zero across the High Country with Boone reaching a low of 9 degrees and Blowing Rock was down to 7 degrees in the early hours, while Beech Mountain dropped to -0.5 degrees at 10:30 this morning and it was -1 on the top of Sugar Mountain at 5:30 a.m. And Banner Elk was at 0 degrees at midnight. Ray’s Weather Center is forecasting afternoon temps reaching right at the freezing mark of 32 degrees today before dropping to just the mid teens tonight. And we’ll see lots of blue skies through Sunday afternoon. Travel is still hazardous out there – so be careful!