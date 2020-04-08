Luke Combs Concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium Rescheduled for May 2021

Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 12:10 pm

By Nathan Ham

Luke Combs fans will have to wait a full calendar year to see him put on a show at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Combs announced on Twitter at noon that the concert originally scheduled for May 2 will be rescheduled for May 1, 2021.

“I’m sorry we’re having to do this, but the show at Kidd Brewer Stadium has been rescheduled to May 1, 2021. This was going to be a dream come true and still will be one year later. I will see y’all then,” Combs said.

Tickets already purchased for the concert will be honored for next year’s date.

Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning musician from Asheville, NC, who stormed onto the music landscape as one Country’s brightest stars. Combs attended Appalachian State University and got his music start right here in Boone playing local shows.

His new album, What You See Is What You Get, was released last fall via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and debuted at #1 on both the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The record, which enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams, features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via his The Prequel EP as well as collaborations with Brooks & Dunn and Eric Church.

Upon its release last summer, all five tracks from The Prequel charted on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25—a feat not accomplished since Johnny Cash in 1959. Additionally, Combs’ last single “Even Though I’m Leaving” spent three weeks at #1 at country radio, making it Combs’ seventh consecutive #1—a first on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Adding to his monumental year, Combs’ Triple Platinum debut album, This One’s For You, recently spent its 50th non-consecutive week at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—tying the record for longest reign atop the chart. It was also the most-streamed country album of 2019. An ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist and GRAMMY nominee, Combs is currently in the midst of his “What You See Is What You Get Tour,” which includes his first ever headline stadium show.