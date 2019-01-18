Lowest Temperatures of the Winter Season Arriving This Weekend; Single-Digit Lows Are Possible

Published Friday, January 18, 2019 at 4:14 pm

By Nathan Ham

As the workweek comes to an end on Friday, the weekend weather is shaping up to be damp and cold, according to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center.

Saturday, temperatures will not be near as cold as in the coming days, however a steady rain in the afternoon with heavier rain arriving in the evening will be the main story. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures start dropping Saturday night and into Sunday morning with rain turning into snow showers on Sunday morning. The high temperature will likely be in the mid to upper 20s. On Sunday night, low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits in Boone with even lower temperatures possible at higher elevations.

The precipitation briefly moves out of the area on Monday where the sun will be out, but the temperatures certainly won’t feel like a sunny day. The high temperature be in the low to mid 20s with lows dipping back into the teens near single digits again on Monday night.

Looking further ahead into next week, temperatures warm up a bit on Tuesday, but rain is right back into the forecast on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday night and Thursday could see another decent amount of snow with rain changing to snow on Wednesday night and snow expected throughout most of the day on Thursday.

