Loving The Golden Years at Lois E. Harrill Senior Center Valentines’ Day Celebration and So Much More

BY Sherrie Norris

Rarely will folks in their golden years find life any more exciting than do those who frequent the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center in Boone. Weekdays are always filled with opportunities for the young at heart who realize the value of sharing good times together.

Such was the case, especially, on Friday, Feb. 14, during the annual Valentines’ Day Party, co-sponsored by the Watauga County Project on Aging.

One of the highlight’s of the year — every year — for center participants is this event, which includes refreshments, dancing, games (Valentine’s Day trivia is always a hit!) door prizes and the main event: The crowning of the center’s king and queen of hearts.

Norris Parker and Evelyn Hicks received the coveted titles this year, in addition to gift certificates from event sponsors, Mike’s Inland Seafood and Troy’s 105 Diner, as well as chocolates and flowers from Ingles.

All those in attendance had a chance to receive nice door prizes, which included a Lowes Food gift card, Valentine’s day chocolates and other special prizes.

According to Senior Center Director Billie Lister, everyone seemed to have a wonderful time playing games, dancing and socializing. “Funny video clips were shared throughout the event and participants enjoyed the selfie wall.”

Professional photographer, Deb Miller, who loves spending time at the center, took photos for participants during the event.

Lister extends a warm welcome to any community member 60 years of age or older to come join the fun at the center — at absolutely no cost. “The senior center provides recreation, education, fitness, nutrition and many other services for adults 60 and above,” Lister said. On the calendar each month are social events, such as the Valentine’s Day party, in addition to other special programming that covers a broad spectrum of interest for all.

As president of the Adult Service Coalition for Watauga County, Lister wants to also remind seniors and those agencies that serve them, about the organization’s annual Adult Services Expo scheduled for Friday, May 15, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Boone Mall. As part of Older American’s Month, observed annually in May, the event is a great opportunity for networking with peers and those who advocate for the senior population.

“We really hope to have a lot of community support and see folks come out to learn about all the wonderful services the agencies and businesses in our community offer,” Lister said. “Please join us and bring your friends!”

In the meantime, stop in for a visit at the senior center, Monday-Friday, to see what you’ve been missing.

The Lois E. Harrill Senior Center is located at Watauga County Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A in Boone.

