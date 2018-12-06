Lost Province Brewing Company Announces First Can Release on December 13

Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 10:48 am

Lost Province Brewing Company is pleased to announce the company’s first can release on Thursday, December 13. Join everyone at 5 p.m. for the can release and for a special announcement regarding expansion plans.

Lost Province is releasing the Lost Province IPA in 12-ounce cans and The Tubby Monk 2018 in 16-ounce cans.

Lost Province IPA is a light-golden colored IPA that exhibits intense juicy and citrus notes in the aroma and on the palate. A firm hop bitterness gives this beer a dry finish, making you ready for the next sip. Lost Province IPA is available in 12-ounce can six packs.

Tubby Monk 2018 is a Belgian-Style “Dark Strong Ale”. This special annual holiday and winter seasonal is only brewed once each year. The 2018 vintage is a medium-brown color with deep red highlights. It was brewed with fire-roasted dried sour cherries, then fermented on more sour red cherries. The flavor profile is complicated, with rich malty flavors, caramel, cherry-derived fruitiness, and a slight tartness, overlying Belgian yeast derived spicy notes. Sit by a fire and relax with this delicious brew! Tubby Monk 2018 is available in 16-ounce can four packs.

Lost Province Brewing Company is a locally owned and operated brewery and gastropub located in downtown Boone. The brewery is certified by the Brewers Association as an Independent Craft Brewery and prides itself on featuring award winning authentic and innovative beers brewed onsite and only in Boone using water from the headwaters of the New River. Lost Province also features farm to table dining and uses organic, locally and regionally sourced ingredients whenever possible. The kitchen at Lost Province makes many menu items in house including pizza dough, sourdough bread, rolls, pizza sauce, sausage and desserts. Partnering with local farms such as Against the Grain and New Life Farm, many menu items also feature fresh and organic produce or meats. Many vegetarian and gluten free friendly options are also available. Weekly events at Lost Province include Trivia every Wednesday night and Live Music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The Brewery is located at 130 N. Depot Street in downtown Boone behind Mast General Store and welcomes visitors seven days a week opening at 11:30 am Monday to Friday and at 11:00 am on Saturday and Sunday.

