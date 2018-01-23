Lonnie Webster Shares His Photos of Sister’s March Held in Downtown Boone on Saturday

Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 2:57 pm

Over 300 protesters marched in Boone last Saturday, in solidarity with millions gathered across the United States for the 2018 “Power to the Polls” Women’s Marches. Hundreds in Boone participated in their own Sister’s March at 3 p.m. on Jan. 20 from the Watauga Public Library to the front yard of the Jones House downtown, where even more joined the gathering.

Leading the march was Paula Finck, wearing a yellow apron with “campaign finance reform” in black text on the front. Finck, 88, has helped organize two Sister’s Marches in Boone over the past two years, and told High Country Press she intends to make it an annual event until the country is run in a democratic way. Photographer Lonnie Webster was on hand for the protest and shared his pictures of the event with us for our readers.

Photos by Lonnie Webster

Comments

comments